Demystifying Datadog: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $142.58, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has increased by 1.05% from the previous average price target of $141.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Datadog by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $150.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $115.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $135.00 $145.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $151.00 $151.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $132.00 $140.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $125.00 $120.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $145.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $140.00 $165.00 Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $143.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Datadog's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Datadog's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Datadog analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Breaking Down Datadog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Datadog's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Reiterates Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.