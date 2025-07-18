Demystifying Confluent: Insights From 23 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 23 analysts have published ratings on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 8 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.61, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.16%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $31.00 - Radi Sultan UBS Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $25.00 $37.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $28.00 $42.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $38.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $36.00 $40.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $40.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Lowers Buy $32.00 $34.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $32.00 $40.00 Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $38.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $31.00 $38.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $29.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $40.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $24.00 $37.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $35.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $22.00 $30.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $42.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $29.00 $37.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Confluent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Confluent

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Confluent: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Confluent displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.08. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

