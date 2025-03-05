Demystifying Comerica: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Comerica (NYSE:CMA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $72.58, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A 1.25% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $73.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Comerica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $72.00 $72.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $76.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $78.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $77.00 $82.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $71.00 $85.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $70.00 $73.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $68.00 $66.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Sell $64.00 $60.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $80.00 $64.00

About Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Comerica

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Comerica displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

