Demystifying Coinbase Global: Insights From 27 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 27 analysts have evaluated Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 5 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 7 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 1 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $288.46, with a high estimate of $510.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Marking an increase of 4.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $274.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Coinbase Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $268.00 $239.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $395.00 $293.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Raises Outperform $510.00 $310.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $421.00 $301.00 Cindy Wang China Renaissance Announces Buy $353.30 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $260.00 $210.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $301.00 $252.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $239.00 $209.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $300.00 $260.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $293.00 $269.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $209.00 $189.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $202.00 $169.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $270.00 $330.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $215.00 $276.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $269.00 $279.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $205.00 $183.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $350.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $276.00 $344.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $260.00 $290.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Sell $180.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $252.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Coinbase Global's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Coinbase Global's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Global analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Global: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Global's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coinbase Global's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coinbase Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

