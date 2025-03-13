Demystifying CNX Resources: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CNX Resources, presenting an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 2.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of CNX Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Underweight $33.00 $32.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $32.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $22.00 $23.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Announces Hold $27.00 - Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $34.00 $38.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Underperform $38.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CNX Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CNX Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CNX Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CNX Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CNX Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering CNX Resources: A Closer Look

CNX Resources Corp is an independent low carbon intensity natural gas and midstream company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale and Coalbed Methane. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. It also has other segment that includes nominal shallow oil and gas production.

Financial Insights: CNX Resources

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CNX Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.88% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: CNX Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CNX Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CNX Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CNX Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNX

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Oct 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Underperform Aug 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CNX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.