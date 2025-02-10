Demystifying Cloudflare: Insights From 26 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 26 analysts provided ratings for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 6 0 1 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cloudflare and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $145.08, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $111.38, the current average has increased by 30.26%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cloudflare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $160.00 $130.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Raises Neutral $170.00 $95.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $170.00 $123.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $149.00 $111.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $183.00 $140.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $180.00 $135.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $68.00 $57.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $136.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $130.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $153.00 $92.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $185.00 $160.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $160.00 $110.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $140.00 $125.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $135.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $110.00 $87.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $145.00 $95.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $110.00 Matt Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $123.00 $99.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $140.00 $77.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $125.00 $100.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $136.00 $95.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $125.00 $102.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $92.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cloudflare's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cloudflare analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cloudflare

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cloudflare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.15% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

