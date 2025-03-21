Demystifying Charles River: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Charles River (NYSE:CRL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $174.3, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.66% lower than the prior average price target of $197.30.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Charles River by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $165.00 $175.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $173.00 $177.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $166.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $166.00 $205.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $184.00 $220.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $175.00 $215.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $185.00 $250.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles River. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Charles River's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Financial Insights: Charles River

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Charles River's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -21.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

