Demystifying CCC Intelligent Solutions: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.33, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 9.07% from the previous average price target of $13.56.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CCC Intelligent Solutions among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CCC Intelligent Solutions. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of CCC Intelligent Solutions's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering CCC Intelligent Solutions: A Closer Look

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, and AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services. The company has its presence in United States and China. Majority of the revenue is generated from United States.

Understanding the Numbers: CCC Intelligent Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CCC Intelligent Solutions's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.81% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CCC Intelligent Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CCC Intelligent Solutions's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CCC Intelligent Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CCC Intelligent Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

