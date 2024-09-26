Demystifying Carvana: Insights From 22 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 5 1 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $161.32, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.02% increase from the previous average price target of $134.41.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Carvana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $178.00 $178.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Announces Buy $185.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $157.00 $142.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $190.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $142.00 $150.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $150.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $148.00 $110.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Raises Buy $188.00 $155.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $110.00 $75.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $151.00 $105.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $155.00 $110.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $77.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $120.00 $120.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $140.00 $135.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Marvin Fong BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Chris Pierce Needham Announces Buy $160.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $118.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carvana's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Carvana's Background

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Breaking Down Carvana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carvana's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.89% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 11.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

