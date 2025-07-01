Demystifying Carrier Global: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $80.11, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average has increased by 3.7% from the previous average price target of $77.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carrier Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $90.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $80.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $79.00 $66.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $83.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $65.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $71.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $72.00 $89.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $64.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Carrier Global's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Carrier Global Better

Carrier Global provides HVAC and refrigeration products and services that serve the global residential, commercial, and transportation markets. The company's HVAC businesses account for approximately 85% of consolidated revenue, with residential and light commercial HVAC and commercial HVAC representing about 60% and 25% of total revenue, respectively. Carrier's refrigeration segment, which accounts for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue, consists of its transportation refrigeration and Sensitech supply chain monitoring products and services.

Financial Milestones: Carrier Global's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Carrier Global faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.73% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Latest Ratings for CARR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

