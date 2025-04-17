Demystifying C3.ai: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for C3.ai (NYSE:AI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for C3.ai, revealing an average target of $23.62, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 27.05%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive C3.ai. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Eric Heath |Keybanc |Lowers |Underweight | $17.00|$21.00 | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $20.00|$30.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$25.00 | |Kingsley Crane |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Hold | $30.00|$40.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $25.00|$40.00 | |John Vinh |Keybanc |Lowers |Underweight | $21.00|$29.00 | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $30.00|$32.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $28.00|$42.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to C3.ai. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C3.ai compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of C3.ai's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on C3.ai analyst ratings.

Discovering C3.ai: A Closer Look

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Unraveling the Financial Story of C3.ai

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -81.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

