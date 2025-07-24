Demystifying Braze: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.31, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average represents a 16.23% decrease from the previous average price target of $54.09.

A clear picture of Braze's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Announces Outperform $40.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $44.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $44.00 $51.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $45.00 $75.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $47.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $41.00 $51.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Braze's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Braze

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Braze displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -22.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

