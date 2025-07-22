Demystifying BioMarin Pharmaceutical: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.75, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has decreased by 4.87% from the previous average price target of $102.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $96.00 $97.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $104.00 $124.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioMarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BioMarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BioMarin Pharmaceutical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BioMarin Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BioMarin Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. BioMarin specializes in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments aimed at addressing complex genetic disorders. The company has eight approved therapies for conditions including achondroplasia, phenylketonuria (PKU), hemophilia, and mucopolysaccharidosis. BioMarin has an expanding, yet relatively early-stage, pipeline of treatments in development.

Financial Insights: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BioMarin Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioMarin Pharmaceutical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioMarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BMRN

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BMRN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.