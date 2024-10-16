Demystifying Autodesk: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $300.32, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $257.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.7% from the previous average price target of $276.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Autodesk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $320.00 $320.00 William Jellison DA Davidson Announces Neutral $260.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $295.00 $225.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $299.00 $242.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $295.00 $290.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Neutral $285.00 $260.00 Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Hold $299.00 $286.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $275.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $313.00 $290.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $287.00 $254.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $257.00 $239.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $290.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $275.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $260.00 $230.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $305.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $316.00 $295.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Maintains Overweight $305.00 $305.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Autodesk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autodesk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Autodesk's Background

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Autodesk

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Autodesk's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.9% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Autodesk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

