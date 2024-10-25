Demystifying Amphenol: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amphenol and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 2.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $71.86.

The standing of Amphenol among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $63.00 $60.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $74.00 $70.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $77.00 $71.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $70.00 $71.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $71.00 $80.00

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

A Deep Dive into Amphenol's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

