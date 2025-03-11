Demystifying Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 6 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $341.93, with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $280.00. Marking an increase of 4.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $328.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $280.00 $272.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $310.00 $310.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $500.00 $400.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $500.00 $400.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $385.00 $384.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $300.00 $310.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $284.00 $275.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 William Pickering Bernstein Lowers Outperform $310.00 $314.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market position.

Stay up to date on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Breaking Down Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -168.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

