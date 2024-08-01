Demystifying Allstate: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $194.62, along with a high estimate of $226.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. Observing a 1.63% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $191.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allstate is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $226.00 $213.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $199.00 $197.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $190.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $193.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $194.00 $194.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $194.00 $194.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $153.00 $146.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Allstate's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allstate's Background

Allstate is one of the largest US property and casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

Key Indicators: Allstate's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Allstate displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

