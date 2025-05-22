Demystifying Accenture: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Accenture, revealing an average target of $382.57, a high estimate of $398.00, and a low estimate of $355.00. A decline of 5.22% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Accenture among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $395.00 $390.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $355.00 $364.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $390.00 $415.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $392.00 $399.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $387.00 $455.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $395.00 $400.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $372.00 $390.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $364.00 $396.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $398.00 $428.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $370.00 $425.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $372.00 $380.00 David Koning Baird Maintains Outperform $390.00 $390.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $396.00 $429.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $380.00 $390.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Accenture. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Accenture's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Key Indicators: Accenture's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Accenture's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

