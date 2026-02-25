Demant A (WILLF) Price Target Decreased by 11.45% to 36.96

The average one-year price target for Demant A (OTCPK:WILLF) has been revised to $36.96 / share. This is a decrease of 11.45% from the prior estimate of $41.73 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.84 to a high of $50.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.70% from the latest reported closing price of $36.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Demant A. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 32.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WILLF is 0.09%, an increase of 19.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.84% to 9,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,218K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WILLF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 763K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WILLF by 1.25% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 589K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WILLF by 9.90% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 574K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WILLF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 563K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WILLF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

