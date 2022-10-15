Demand for ESG is Still Strong According to PWC Survey

According to a new PwC survey, eight in 10 investors plan to increase their exposure to ESG strategies over the next two years. PwC’s Asset and Wealth Management Survey, which was part of its Asset and Wealth Management Revolution 2022 report, is a global survey of asset managers and institutional investors. The survey sample included 250 respondents, accounting for a combined asset under management of approximately $50 trillion. The survey also revealed that asset managers are expected to increase their ESG-related assets to $33.9 trillion by 2026, up from $18.4 trillion in 2021. ESG-related assets are expected to grow at a much faster pace than the asset and wealth management market as a whole. ESG assets in the US are expected to more than double from $4.5 trillion in 2021 to $10.5 trillion in 2026, while Europe ESG assets would increase 53% to $19.6 trillion. However, as demand for ESG products rapidly increases, 30% of investors say it’s a struggle to find attractive and adequate ESG opportunities due to a lack of consistent and transparent standards.

