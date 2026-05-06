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Deluxe Updates Full-year Outlook

May 06, 2026 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deluxe (DLX) updated full-year outlook to reflect first quarter Safeguard divestiture. Revenue is projected in a range of $1.985 to $2.050 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $430 to $455 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.60 to $4.00.

First quarter net income was $35.8 million, improving from $14.0 million in 2025. GAAP EPS was $0.77 versus $0.31. Comparable adjusted EBITDA increased 19.7% to $117.9 million. Comparable adjusted EPS improved 45.8% to $1.05. Revenue was $538.1 million, up 0.3%. Comparable adjusted revenue, reflecting the impact of a business exit, increased 2.7%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deluxe shares are down 2.46 percent to $30.10.

The Board recently approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of market closing on May 19, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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