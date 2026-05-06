Deluxe Updates Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Deluxe (DLX) updated full-year outlook to reflect first quarter Safeguard divestiture. Revenue is projected in a range of $1.985 to $2.050 billion, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $430 to $455 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.60 to $4.00.

First quarter net income was $35.8 million, improving from $14.0 million in 2025. GAAP EPS was $0.77 versus $0.31. Comparable adjusted EBITDA increased 19.7% to $117.9 million. Comparable adjusted EPS improved 45.8% to $1.05. Revenue was $538.1 million, up 0.3%. Comparable adjusted revenue, reflecting the impact of a business exit, increased 2.7%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Deluxe shares are down 2.46 percent to $30.10.

The Board recently approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of market closing on May 19, 2026.

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