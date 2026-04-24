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Deluxe Names Paul Garcia Board Chair

April 24, 2026 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX), a Minneapolis-based financial services technology and marketing company, on Friday, announced the appointment of Paul Garcia as independent Chair of its Board of Directors.

Garcia has served on the board since 2020 and succeeds Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, who is retiring.

Garcia previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) from 1999 to 2014.

Deluxe Corp. is 0.10% higher at $30.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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