Deluxe (DLX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.95, changing hands as low as $22.71 per share. Deluxe Corp shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.61 per share, with $32.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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