Deluxe Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.8 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $2.8 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $535.0 million from $545.4 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $10.8 Mln. vs. $2.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $535.0 Mln vs. $545.4 Mln last year.

