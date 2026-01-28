Deluxe Corp. Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.1 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $535.3 million from $520.5 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.1 Mln. vs. $12.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $535.3 Mln vs. $520.5 Mln last year.

