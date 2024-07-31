Deluxe Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deluxe Corp. (DLX) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $20.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $16.4 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Deluxe Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $537.8 million from $571.7 million last year.

Deluxe Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $20.5 Mln. vs. $16.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $537.8 Mln vs. $571.7 Mln last year.

