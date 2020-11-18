Delta Offers Interactive Map For Travel Requirements

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has launched an interactive travel map that will provide travelers with updated travel requirement information, COVID-19 restrictions and seamless booking.

The new interactive map allows users to to search, view and click-to-book their desired destination all in one place, and gives them full control and a better understanding of current requirements and what to expect upon arrival.

"We are focused on ways we can make planning your next trip as simple and personalized as possible," said Rhonda Crawford, Vice President - Global Distribution and Digital Strategy. "As we shared at CES, Delta's future is rooted in the intersection of technology and the customer experience. We want customers to have full control over their journey, and that begins with a digital-first experience that is easy to navigate and packed with the information you need to know before you travel."

This intelligent map and search tool aggregates the most updated travel requirements from the U.S. and around the world into an intuitive user interface. The app is powered by Smartvel.

Passengers can access the interactive map via Delta.com or the Fly Delta app on their phone. After booking their flight, Delta will also email passengers pre-flight emails, with all the information required for their destination.

Further, Delta announced it will be keeping its middle seat off-limits until March 30, 2021.

