Delta Electronics (TWSE:2308) Price Target Increased by 17.67% to 1,696.71

The average one-year price target for Delta Electronics (TWSE:2308) has been revised to NT$1,696.71 / share. This is an increase of 17.67% from the prior estimate of NT$1,441.90 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$1,313.00 to a high of NT$2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from the latest reported closing price of NT$1,515.00 / share.

Delta Electronics Maintains 0.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.42%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Electronics. This is an decrease of 240 owner(s) or 82.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2308 is 0.76%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 83.77% to 42,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 380K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 55.33% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 141K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671K shares , representing a decrease of 4,631.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 95.40% over the last quarter.

SPTE - SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 111.27% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 31.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 71.18% over the last quarter.

PATN - Pacer Nasdaq International Patent Leaders ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2308 by 55.64% over the last quarter.

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