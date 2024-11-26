Delta Drone Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Delta Drone International Ltd has announced a change in director David Morton’s interests, with an acquisition of 2,307,692 ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan, bringing his total indirect holdings to over 12 million shares. This move, valued at $30,000, reflects ongoing investment and confidence in the company’s future performance.
For further insights into AU:RKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.