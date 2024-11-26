Delta Drone Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Delta Drone International Ltd (AU:RKT) has released an update.

Delta Drone International Ltd has announced a change in director David Morton’s interests, with an acquisition of 2,307,692 ordinary shares through a Share Purchase Plan, bringing his total indirect holdings to over 12 million shares. This move, valued at $30,000, reflects ongoing investment and confidence in the company’s future performance.

