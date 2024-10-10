Delta (DAL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported revenue of $15.68 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion, representing a surprise of +2.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Delta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 87% versus 87.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 87% versus 87.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated : 66.31 billion versus 66.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 66.31 billion versus 66.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex : 13.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.28 cents.

: 13.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.28 cents. Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon : $2.53 versus $2.58 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.53 versus $2.58 estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles - Consolidated : 76.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 76.09 billion.

: 76.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 76.09 billion. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic : $8.65 billion compared to the $8.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $8.65 billion compared to the $8.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific : $647 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $664.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

: $647 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $664.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America : $779 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $910.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

: $779 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $910.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic : $3.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $3.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $13.11 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $13.11 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Operating Revenues- Cargo : $196 million versus $174.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.

: $196 million versus $174.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change. Operating Revenues- Other net: $2.37 billion versus $2.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

Shares of Delta have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.