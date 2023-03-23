Delta (DAL) Launches Propel Flight Academy to Train Aviators

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ), through its Propel Pilot Career Path Program, is gearing up to launch a pilot academy dedicated to train its next generation of aviators.

The Delta Propel Flight Academy, operated in partnership with training provider Skyborne Airline Academy, is the fourth pathway for aspiring pilots since its inception in 2018. The Propel Pilot Academy will be based in a 12,000-square-foot facility in Skyborne’s Vero Beach, Florida. The academy would start training its first batch of students in June.

Eligible student pilots shall get up to $20,000 from Delta in financial support. Delta will also cover the cost of interest on student loans from select lenders.

So far, almost 100 participants have completed Propel’s existing company, college and community pathway programs and are now flying for Delta. At present, 700 pilots are enrolled in these programs.

Patrick Burns, vice president of flight operations & system chief pilot for Delta Air Lines, stated, “The Propel Flight Academy is the latest chapter in our longstanding commitment to invest in and create new, equitable pathways for qualified talent to enter the pilot profession.” He further added, “We look forward to watching a new generation of pilots begin their journey at the Propel Flight Academy and eventually join us in the flight deck to help show Delta customers why no one better connects the world.”

Shares of Delta have gained 16.9% over the past six months compared with the 12.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Delta carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation – Airline industry can consider Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK and American Airlines AAL. Copa Holdings presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whileAlaska Air and American Airlines currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 39.83% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.35%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 21.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 32% over the past six months.

Alaska Air has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.64% for the current year. ALK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.98%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK’s current-year earnings has improved 11.4% over the past 90 days.

AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.79%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s current-year earnings has improved 31.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of AAL have gained 13.2% over the past six months.

