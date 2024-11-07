News & Insights

Delta CleanTech and NRC Unveil CO2 Capture Study

November 07, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Delta Cleantech, Inc. (TSE:DELT) has released an update.

Delta CleanTech Inc., in collaboration with Canada’s National Research Council, has successfully completed a study on CO2 capture corrosion, highlighting the durability of their formulated solvents. The findings suggest that using AISI 304L stainless steel in these systems can minimize material degradation, ensuring long-term efficiency and reduced costs for carbon capture plants.

