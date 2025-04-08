Delta Boosts Winter Flights to the Caribbean and Latin America

Delta Air Lines DAL is significantly expanding its winter schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean. The largest-ever schedule to the above regions includes two new nonstop destinations from its Atlanta hub: St. Vincent and the Grenadines (“SVD”) and Grenada (“GND”). These islands, which were previously harder to access, are now more convenient for travelers looking for unique Caribbean experiences.

Delta’s expansion brings its total number of nonstop routes to more than 52 across the region, catering to the increasing demand for leisure travel to tropical escapes. These new routes will be served by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with all modern facilities to improve passengers’ travel experience.

Delta is increasing flight options from several key U.S. cities, including Austin, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham, to the popular Caribbean and Latin American spots like Cancun, Nassau and San Juan. The airline will also provide expanded service from its Midwest and Northeast hubs, such as Detroit and Boston, making it even easier for travelers to access sun-soaked vacations during the colder months. For example, Boston will see daily nonstop flights to St. Thomas, offering a passport-free getaway to the U.S. Virgin Islands during the holiday season.

To make the vacation planning process even easier, Delta is offering elevated vacation packages through Delta Vacations. These packages bundle flights, hotels, activities and more, with special benefits for SkyMiles members, including the ability to earn Medallion Status miles and use miles to pay for parts of the trip. Additionally, Delta SkyMiles American Express Cardholders can take advantage of exclusive offers, such as a 15% discount on award travel and a Companion Certificate, which provides a discounted ticket for a traveling companion on select routes.

This extensive expansion reinforces Delta's leadership in offering vacation options to Latin America and the Caribbean. It strengthens the airline's presence in the winter travel market, attracting customers eager to discover new sun-soaked destinations. Not only does this move broaden Delta's network but also provides a wide range of choices and added benefits, making it an even more appealing option for vacationers seeking convenient and rewarding travel experiences.

However, the new tariff policies imposed by the U.S. government are adversely impacting the company’s prospects, as they increase operational costs and create uncertainty in international markets. These tariffs are likely to lead to higher prices for consumers. The tariff woes have led to DAL stock declining 21.2% year over year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 11.4% fall in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAL’s Zacks Rank

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also considerAir Transport Services Group ATSG and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD.

Air Transport Services Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 31% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 6.1%.

Expeditors International of Washington carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The company has an encouraging track record regarding earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once. The average surprise was 11.6%.

