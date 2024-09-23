Delta Air Lines's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 80% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $419,780, and 7 were calls, valued at $764,295.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $57.5 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Delta Air Lines stands at 2350.22, with a total volume reaching 3,466.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Delta Air Lines, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $57.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.8 $19.8 $19.8 $28.00 $237.6K 806 120 DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $47.00 $211.2K 5.7K 640 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.4 $1.39 $1.4 $46.00 $202.9K 2.2K 1.5K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.2 $11.15 $11.2 $57.50 $178.0K 68 160 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.43 $2.42 $2.43 $52.50 $89.4K 3.3K 398

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

In light of the recent options history for Delta Air Lines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Delta Air Lines's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,210,395, the price of DAL is up 0.47% at $47.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

