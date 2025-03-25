Delta Air Lines Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $171,490, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,386,977.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.0 to $65.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.21 $1.16 $1.1 $65.00 $220.0K 5.2K 2.0K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.1 $45.00 $205.0K 670 501 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $4.2 $3.75 $4.1 $45.00 $204.1K 670 1.5K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.15 $45.00 $155.6K 670 1.0K DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $48.00 $116.9K 197 420

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Delta Air Lines Currently trading with a volume of 3,809,192, the DAL's price is up by 1.86%, now at $49.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $76.33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

