Delta Air Lines Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,571,349, and 3 were calls, valued at $87,823.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $52.5 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 938.43 with a total volume of 5,417.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.67 $2.61 $2.63 $38.00 $789.0K 1.0K 0 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.68 $2.62 $2.63 $38.00 $526.0K 1.0K 5.0K DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.55 $13.4 $13.55 $52.50 $123.3K 928 97 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.85 $8.65 $8.85 $45.00 $98.2K 339 111 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.6 $11.5 $11.6 $50.00 $34.8K 1.6K 35

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned the greatest portion of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Delta Air Lines Trading volume stands at 3,164,144, with DAL's price up by 1.28%, positioned at $39.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Delta Air Lines

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $59.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, maintaining a target price of $59.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.