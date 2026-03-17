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Delta Air Lines Sees Q1 Earnings Within Initial Guidance Range

March 17, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) said the company expects first quarter earnings within initial guidance range, which was issued on January 13, 2026. For the quarter ending March 31, 2026, the company anticipates total revenue in a range of $15.0 to $15.3 billion. Total revenue, adjusted, is projected in a range of $13.9 to $14.2 billion, representing an increase of 7-9% from a year ago. CASM-Ex is expected to rise 4-6% from prior year.

Delta Air Lines said it is increasing first quarter revenue guidance on demand momentum. The company noted that its domestic and international unit revenue is growing mid-single digits year-over-year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Delta Air Lines shares are up 4.79 percent to $63.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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