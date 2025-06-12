Delta Air Lines Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Delta Air Lines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 76% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $535,119, and 7 are calls, amounting to $542,062.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $60.0 for Delta Air Lines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.8 $6.6 $6.6 $47.00 $198.0K 588 300 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.15 $52.50 $188.7K 2.2K 603 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.99 $2.94 $2.94 $41.00 $147.0K 1 500 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $49.00 $133.4K 3.1K 287 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.88 $0.84 $0.85 $47.00 $91.5K 13.3K 1.1K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,267,360, with DAL's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $48.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Delta Air Lines

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DAL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

