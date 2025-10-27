Delta Air Lines To Launch Nonstop Flight From Atlanta To Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

(RTTNews) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) on Monday announced the planned inauguration of nonstop service between the airline's hub in Atlanta to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia beginning October 2026, supporting long-term economic collaboration across the region.

"Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta's global growth as we start our second century of flight," said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines.

The flight will operate three times weekly on Delta's Airbus A350-900, featuring product experiences of Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main on board.

The specified features by the airline include lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals, wider seats with deeper recline, extra legroom, earlier boarding and dedicated overhead bin space, among others.

Across all products, travelers will be benefited from curated dining and Delta Studio entertainment. In addition, SkyMiles Members can make use of the free Delta Sync Wi-Fi powered by T-Mobile.

For Saudi Arabia, which advances Vision 2030, new direct international flights are expected to highlight the capital's global appeal and strategic importance. It also will open new doors for tourism and cultural exchange while driving business and innovation.

In the overnight market, the DAL shares were trading 0.90% higher at $61.50.

