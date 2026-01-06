Delta Air Lines Boosts Caribbean Capacity After Airspace Reopens

Delta Air Lines DAL is actively restoring its Caribbean operations after the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) lifted airspace restrictions, moving quickly to add capacity and support disrupted travelers. The airline has added more than 2,600 seats through extra flights and is deploying larger aircraft to help stabilize service across the region. Delta expects to reaccommodate all affected customers by Jan. 6, 2026, as teams work across the network to normalize operations.

Delta is also managing congestion challenges at Caribbean airports, many of which face physical space constraints. The airline is urging customers to avoid impacted airports unless they have confirmed or rebooked tickets and is advising confirmed travelers to arrive early to account for heavier traffic. Delta teams are coordinating closely to protect tight hub connections and limit further delays.

To provide flexibility, Delta has extended its travel waiver for customers traveling to or from 13 Caribbean airports through Jan. 6. The airline continues to communicate directly with customers through notifications and encourages them to manage bookings via Delta.com and the Fly Delta app.

Overall, Delta is prioritizing safety, customer care and operational recovery as it ramps up Caribbean flying. While some delays may persist due to increased capacity and repositioning of aircraft, the airline’s proactive measures position it to restore normal service swiftly and efficiently.

DAL’s Price Performance

Driven by such expansion initiatives, the company’s share has risen 23.3% over the past three-month period compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 19.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAL’s Zacks Rank

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector should consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and Global Ship Lease GSL.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.9%.

Global Ship Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GSL has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.60% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 16.8%.

