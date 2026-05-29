DELL's Q1 Earnings Call Centers on AI Supply and Demand

Dell Technologies DELL used its first-quarter fiscal 2027earnings callto make one point clear: demand is not the constraint. Management said supply remains the limiting factor as AI servers, traditional servers, storage and PCs all posted unusually strong momentum.

That message mattered because Dell paired record quarterly results with higher full-year guidance, while repeatedly stressing that pipeline strength and customer urgency extend well beyond a single quarter.

DELL’s AI Engine Keeps Accelerating

Vice chairman and chief operating officer Jeffrey Clarke said the AI business remained “exceptionally strong,” with $24.4 billion in AI orders, $16.1 billion in AI server revenue and a record $51.3 billion backlog exiting the quarter. He added that Dell’s AI customer count topped 5,000, up more than 50% in six months.

That strength helped drive first-quarter revenue to $43.84 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.46 billion, while adjusted earnings of $4.86 per share beat the consensus estimate of $3.04 by 60.13%. Revenue topped the consensus mark by 23.62%.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Clarke said Dell is broadening its AI factory ecosystem with partners, including NVIDIA, Google Cloud, OpenAI, ServiceNow and Palantir, while expanding offerings from data center infrastructure to deskside AI systems. The push is aimed at helping customers move from pilots to production faster.

Dell Sees Supply, Not Demand, as the Brake

Chief financial officer David Kennedy said Dell raised its fiscal 2027 AI server revenue target to roughly $60 billion, while total fiscal 2027 revenue guidance moved to $165 billion to $169 billion, with the midpoint up nearly 50% year over year. Second-quarter revenue is projected at $44 billion to $45 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of about $4.80.

In the Q&A, management was more direct about what could hold results back. Clarke told analysts that Dell is supply-constrained in the second half, and Kennedy said the issue is not demand but the company’s ability to secure enough components and match supply to a rapidly expanding pipeline.

Clarke later ranked the main bottlenecks as DRAM, NAND and CPUs, followed by hard drives. He said customers are signing up for longer supply arrangements, in some cases stretching three to five years, because they want to secure infrastructure even without full price certainty.

DELL’s Legacy Businesses Added New Fuel

Dell’s core infrastructure businesses also strengthened the narrative. Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue climbed 181% to a record $29.0 billion, including 92% growth in traditional servers and networking and 8% growth in storage. Client Solutions Group revenue rose 17% to $14.6 billion.

Clarke said traditional server demand was supported by large enterprise refresh cycles, consolidation needs and new AI inference workloads. He also argued that agentic AI is creating an additional market for traditional compute, not just for GPUs.

On storage, management pointed to continued gains in Dell IP products, especially PowerStore, PowerMax, PowerScale and object storage. Clarke said unstructured storage is becoming more important as AI workloads scale, making storage a larger contributor to profitability.

Dell’s Margin Message Was About Discipline

Kennedy said gross margin dollars rose 57% to $7.95 billion on a non-GAAP basis, while operating income increased 154% to $4.24 billion. Even with the heavier AI mix, ISG operating margin improved to 10.5%, and CSG operating margin reached 8.0%.

He emphasized that operating expenses rose just 9%, pushing OpEx down to 8.4% of revenue, which he called the lowest level in more than two decades. Management tied that leverage to pricing discipline, product mix and stronger execution across the supply chain, sales and cost controls.

When JPMorgan asked why the ex-AI gross margin outlook improved, Kennedy pointed to better mix in Dell IP storage and sustained margin discipline in both traditional servers and PCs. That answer reinforced that management sees broader margin support beyond AI volume alone.

DELL’s Q&A Framed the Debate

Analysts pressed Dell on whether the first-quarter strength reflected pull-forward demand. Clarke pushed back, saying the environment differs from prior cycles because customers are simultaneously modernizing installed bases, expanding capacity for AI and seeking supply protection against inflation and shortages.

Bernstein asked about the durability of traditional server growth, and Clarke responded that unit growth, richer content per server and AI-related workloads all contributed. He said the company is also gaining share across PCs, storage, traditional servers and AI servers.

Questions on pricing also drew candid responses. Clarke said Dell is repricing frequently in response to inflation across memory, processors and other inputs, while acknowledging that some customers are accelerating purchases and others are beginning to wait.

Dell Left the Call With a Clear Stance

The tone coming out of the call was assertive but not carefree. Management repeatedly described demand as broad-based and accelerating, while also leaving room for prudence because component availability still shapes what Dell can ship.

The combination of raised guidance, record backlog and explicit supply warnings left investors with a straightforward framework: Dell believes its opportunity is expanding across AI and core infrastructure, but execution in the next few quarters still depends heavily on parts availability.

Zacks Signals Point to Favorable Near-Term Setup

DELL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. Under Zacks’ framework, Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 stocks have the strongest expected performance over the next one to three months, and A or B Style Scores further improve those odds. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For Dell, the strongest signals come from growth, momentum and the composite VGM profile rather than value. Even so, the Zacks Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter, so the current combination is best read as a favorable short-term signal rather than a fixed verdict.

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