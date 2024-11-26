News & Insights

Stocks
DELL

Dell’s Future Hinges on AI as PC Revival Stalls

November 26, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by David Love for Quiver Quantitative ->

Dell Technologies (DELL) reported fiscal third-quarter sales that missed estimates, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the personal computer (PC) market. Revenue rose 10% to $24.4 billion, narrowly missing analysts' expectations of $24.6 billion. The PC segment, long the company's flagship business, declined by 1% to $12.1 billion, underscoring the impact of a stalled recovery in global PC shipments.


The PC market had shown signs of life earlier this year following steep declines triggered by post-pandemic normalization. However, a fresh dip in shipments during the third quarter, as reported by market researcher IDC, derailed momentum. Dell’s results were buoyed by its infrastructure unit, where sales surged 34% to $11.4 billion, driven by strong demand for AI-optimized servers, including those powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell chips.


Market Overview:


  • Dell’s total revenue reached $24.4 billion, missing estimates of $24.6 billion

  • PC segment sales fell 1% to $12.1 billion, reflecting a broader market slowdown

  • Infrastructure unit grew 34%, with $2.9 billion in AI server shipments


Key Points:

  • Global PC shipments dipped again in Q3, according to IDC

  • Dell shipped $3.6 billion worth of AI servers during the quarter

  • High expectations for AI-driven growth contributed to post-earnings stock drop


Looking Ahead:

  • Continued investment in AI infrastructure expected to drive future growth

  • Rebound in PC demand remains uncertain amid global economic challenges

  • Analysts anticipate robust AI server orders will offset PC market softness




Dell’s transition to AI-driven infrastructure remains a bright spot. Sales of servers tailored for artificial intelligence workloads hit $2.9 billion in the quarter, surpassing analysts' estimates, with total AI server orders reaching $3.6 billion. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke expressed confidence in the AI segment, noting robust growth across customer categories.


Despite strong performance in AI, Dell shares dropped 5% in after-hours trading as investors recalibrated expectations. The stock has surged 85% year-to-date, fueled by optimism surrounding its AI capabilities. Looking forward, the company’s ability to navigate a challenging PC market while capitalizing on the AI boom will determine its long-term trajectory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.