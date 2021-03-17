Markets
DELL

Dell Updates EMC PowerEdge Portfolio With 17 Next-generation Servers

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) unveiled EMC PowerEdge server portfolio, reimagined with 17 new PowerEdge servers and bolstered by 1,100 Dell-owned or filed U.S. patents. PowerEdge servers now feature PCIe Gen 4.0 - doubling throughput performance over the previous generation - and up to six accelerators per server. These technologies, coupled with PowerEdge's autonomous intelligence, make this the most AI-enabled PowerEdge portfolio to date, Dell said.

The latest portfolio features two all-new, accelerator-optimized servers: PowerEdge XE8545, and PowerEdge R750xa. The PowerEdge XE8545, a powerhouse for AI workloads, combines up to 128 cores of 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors, and four NVIDIA A100 GPUs. The PowerEdge R750xa, purpose-built to boost acceleration performance, is powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and supports up to four double-wide GPUs and six single-wide GPUs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular