Dell Updates EMC PowerEdge Portfolio With 17 Next-generation Servers

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) unveiled EMC PowerEdge server portfolio, reimagined with 17 new PowerEdge servers and bolstered by 1,100 Dell-owned or filed U.S. patents. PowerEdge servers now feature PCIe Gen 4.0 - doubling throughput performance over the previous generation - and up to six accelerators per server. These technologies, coupled with PowerEdge's autonomous intelligence, make this the most AI-enabled PowerEdge portfolio to date, Dell said.

The latest portfolio features two all-new, accelerator-optimized servers: PowerEdge XE8545, and PowerEdge R750xa. The PowerEdge XE8545, a powerhouse for AI workloads, combines up to 128 cores of 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors, and four NVIDIA A100 GPUs. The PowerEdge R750xa, purpose-built to boost acceleration performance, is powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and supports up to four double-wide GPUs and six single-wide GPUs.

