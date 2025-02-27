News & Insights

Dell Technologies Issues Q1 & FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dell Technologies (DELL) provided guidance for its fiscal 2026 first quarter and full year.

For the full year, the company expects revenues between $101.0 billion and $105.0 billion, up 8% year over year at the midpoint of $103.0 billion, and earnings per share is expected to be $7.85, up 23% year over year, and adjusted earnings EPS to be $9.30, up 14%.

For the first quarter, revenue is expected between $22.5 billion and $23.5 billion, up 3% year over year at the midpoint of $23.0 billion, and earnings per share is expected to be $1.29, down 6% year over year, and adjusted earnings to be $1.65, up 25%.

"FY25 was a transformative year - we hit $95.6 billion in revenue, grew our core business double digits, unlocked efficiencies, and drove record EPS," said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "We're raising our annual dividend by 18%, demonstrating our commitment to shareholder return and confidence in our opportunity to grow in FY26."

