Dell Technologies (DELL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Dell Technologies (DELL) standing at $136.47, reflecting a -1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the computer and technology services provider had gained 7.92% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 26, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.05, marking a 9.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $24.63 billion, reflecting a 10.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.85 per share and a revenue of $97.5 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.1% and +10.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Dell Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dell Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.5 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DELL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Micro Computers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.75.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, finds itself in the bottom 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

