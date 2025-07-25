Is Dell Technologies (DELL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dell Technologies (DELL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dell Technologies is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DELL has gained about 11.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.8% on average. This means that Dell Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Advantest Corp. (ATEYY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.6%.

In Advantest Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dell Technologies belongs to the Computer - Micro Computers industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.1% so far this year, so DELL is performing better in this area.

Advantest Corp., however, belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #8. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Dell Technologies and Advantest Corp.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

