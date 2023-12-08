Dell Technologies (DELL) Aids Customers With New Upgrades

Dell Technologies' DELL is offering upgraded PowerScale systems that comprise improved storage solutions for higher AI and Generative AI outcomes. The systems are well-equipped to help users access data quickly.



Dell PowerScale has an advanced smart scale-out capability to boost single-computer node performance. These utilize GPUs in a much better way, resulting in quicker storage throughput for AI training, checkpointing, and inferencing. Enterprises can create, train, refine and infer AI models more quickly with PowerScale OneFS software upgrades.



Dell recently partnered with NVIDIA NVDA to upgrade NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, which includes the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, with new enterprise data storage improvements and validations. With Dell's improved storage, users will be able to accelerate their AI and Generative AI activities.

Dell’s Rides on Strong Portfolio

Dell’s shares are up 70.5% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector’s rise of 43.6%. It is benefiting from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

The company’s strong portfolio is helping it win market share in the AI domain.

Dell's latest service, the Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA for Model Customization, provides pre-trained models that extract insights from data, saving businesses from having to construct models from the beginning.



Model tweaking and inferencing are now supported in Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI. The system is backed by the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 AI server or the Dell PowerEdge XE8640, with NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, comprising frameworks, pre-trained models and development tools that include the NVIDIA NeMo framework and Dell software.



Dell’s expanding relationship with Microsoft MSFT is noteworthy.



Dell recently launched Microsoft 365 Copilot to help users implement scalable next-generation AI capabilities. Dell APEX File Storage recently added Microsoft Azure to its portfolio.



Dell also inked an agreement with Imbue to build a new performance computing cluster to train AI agents from various domains with foundation models.



A tough macroeconomic environment is expected to hurt Dell’s prospects in the near term.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Dell expects revenues between $21.5 billion and $22.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dell’s revenues is pegged at $22.13 billion, indicating a decline of 11.61% year over year.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, down 3.3% over the past 30 days and suggesting a decline of 3.3% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimates for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $88.24 billion, indicating a fall of 13.75% from fiscal 2023 levels.



For the fiscal 2024, Dell’s earnings are expected to be in the band of $6.53-$6.73 per share. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.60 per share, up 4.3% over the past 30 days and indicating a decline of 13.27% year over year.

Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider

Dell currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Badger Meter BMI is a top-ranked stock in the broader sector. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter’s shares have gained 36.1% in the year-to-date period. Badger Meter’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 35.8%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.