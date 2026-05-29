Dell Technologies Crushes Earnings: AI Buildout Remains Robust

It’s been a great year for the market, particularly so for SanDisk SNDK, Micron MU, and Dell Technologies DELL, with the trio reflecting the top-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2026 so far. Dell Technologies, in particular, has jumped to the top of the leaderboard following its record-breaking results, with the numbers again confirming just how fiercely strong the broader AI buildout has become.

DELL Crushes Earnings

Dell Technologies crushed earnings in its recent print, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 60% and posting a sizable 23% sales surprise. Sales grew by a double-digit 88% YoY, whereas earnings climbed an even more impressive 214%.

Overall, it was a record-breaking release for Dell, posting company highs across several key areas related to the AI frenzy, including AI-optimized servers, which saw an incredible 760% YoY growth rate. The favorable momentum led the company to raise its FY27 sales guidance, with the new midpoint implying 50% YoY growth over FY26. The new annual guidance reflects a clear acceleration relative to last year, when DELL’s sales grew by 20% YoY.

The stock has seen notably bullish reactions to its earnings releases throughout 2026, with the continued AI frenzy keeping the stock’s outlook bright.



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SanDisk Keeps Climbing

SanDisk shares keep climbing in 2026 as its critical role in AI infrastructure has become increasingly recognized. AI is driving a huge surge in storage demand, which is where SanDisk comes in. NAND prices are rising rapidly, with AI data centers, cloud providers, and edge devices all needing more high-speed storage.

The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions soaring across the board. The current Zacks Consensus Sales estimate of $18.6 billion for its current FY26 reflects a 150% climb, with sales forecasted to be up 120%. Earnings growth is also forecasted to be outsized, expected to grow nearly 2100% in its current fiscal year and an additional 170% in FY27.



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Micron Maintains Momentum

Micron is a world leader in memory and storage solutions, specifically concerning the DRAM market. Like SNDK, the company also continues to sport a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions rising across many near-term timeframes.



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The stock also continues to sport a strong growth outlook, with Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting 200% YoY sales growth on 620% higher earnings in its current fiscal year. Next year’s growth expectations remain robust as well, with FY27 sales expected to climb 62% on 72% higher earnings.

Bottom Line

All three stocks above – SanDisk SNDK, Micron MU, and Dell Technologies DELL – remain at the top of the S&P 500 performance leaderboard in 2026, with the AI frenzy the reason why. Each has continued to post robust results throughout the year, with each also sporting bullish growth outlooks for their current and next fiscal years.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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