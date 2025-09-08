Dell Technologies CFO Yvonne McGill Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill will step down, effective September 9, 2025.

Dell has named David Kennedy, senior vice president, Dell Global Business Operations, Finance, and former senior vice president and COO of Dell Global Sales and senior vice president and CFO of the company's Client Solutions Group (CSG), to serve as interim CFO effective September 9, 2025.

McGill will serve in an advisory capacity through third quarter of 2026 to facilitate a seamless transition. The company has also initiated a comprehensive search process to find a permanent successor.

"I want to thank Yvonne for nearly three decades of partnership and for her significant impact throughout her career at Dell," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO. "She has been a tremendous contributor as CFO and across almost all parts of our company - with prior leadership roles including corporate controller, ISG CFO and chief accounting officer. We are grateful for her help in facilitating a smooth transition by serving as a resource to David and the rest of the management team over the coming weeks, as we search for our next CFO. Yvonne's leadership has made a lasting mark, and we wish her all the best in what's next."

The company also reaffirmed its guidance for third quarter and full year 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.