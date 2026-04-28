Dell Technologies (BIT:1DELL) Price Target Increased by 10.31% to 160.20

The average one-year price target for Dell Technologies (BIT:1DELL) has been revised to €160.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.31% from the prior estimate of €145.23 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €95.37 to a high of €221.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.70% from the latest reported closing price of €183.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dell Technologies. This is an decrease of 516 owner(s) or 24.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DELL is 0.21%, an increase of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 251,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 13,384K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,905K shares , representing an increase of 63.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DELL by 159.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,479K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DELL by 53.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,301K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares , representing an increase of 33.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DELL by 83.79% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,517K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,427K shares , representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DELL by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,825K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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